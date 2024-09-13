West Orange HS boys soccer team features talented players this season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team has built a strong tradition of success under head coach Doug Nevins, who enters his 25th season at the helm.

This year’s Mountaineers are poised to continue their brilliance with a good corps of returning players.

West Orange defeated Belleville, 2-1, in overtime in the season opener on Monday, Sept. 9, at home.

The captains are senior midfielders Lucas Andrada and Kyle Cassidy and junior center-back Marcus Jackson, who are all returnees who helped the team to a strong 11-8-1 record last season.

Jackson last February secured a coveted spot on the 2024 Olympic Development Program Boys 2007 U.S. National Team. Senior outside-midfielders Theo Mario and Marvin Fanfan are returning starters.

Other returning players are juniors Alex Deza and Carl Hall, and sophomore goalkeeper Agustin Arrieta, who split time in net last year.

Deza is a very good attacking midfielder and Hall is very athletic and talented as a center-midfield and forward, noted Nevins.

Junior Luc Brown will be a major part of the team’s attack.

Sophomores Nico Chiovaro, Joseph Castillo, Miles Kalejaye, Johnny Rebaza, Justin Amaya and Justin Pereira, and freshman Chase Winds will look to be major contributors.

The Mountaineers are quick and technical. “They move the ball well and create lots of chances,” Nevins said. “They work hard defensively and are organized. If the young, inexperienced guys mature and play like seasoned veterans, we could have a great season.”

The following are other upcoming games: