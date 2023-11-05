West Orange HS boys soccer team has good run in sectionals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School boys soccer team made a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

WOHS, seeded sixth, defeated No. 11 seed Memorial, 5-2, in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at home. Sophomore Marcus Jackson scored three goals and added one assist. Senior Atticus LaFargue and freshman Joseph Castillo each had one goal, senior Arthur Rosu had three assists, senior Jack Dvorin had two assists and senior Danny Fajardo had one assist. Freshman Agustin Arrieta had four saves, senior Jeremy Flitt had two saves and senior Brian Perez had one save for WOHS.

In the quarterfinals, the Mountaineers lost at third-seeded Kearny, 3-0, Saturday, Oct. 28, to finish the season at 11-8-1.