West Orange HS boys soccer team has strong energy, seeks another great year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As the fall season approaches, the West Orange High School boys varsity soccer team is gearing up for another exciting and promising journey.

Last season, the Mountaineers captured the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament championship. They then advanced to the ultimate game, the Group 4 state final. Unfortunately, they lost a heartbreaking decision to Cherokee. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and two overtimes, Cherokee won it on kicks from the penalty mark. WOHS finished the season with a gaudy 18-3-1 record. The lone tie was the result of the Group 4 state final.

Head coach Doug Nevins, who will be entering his 24th season at the helm, provided an inside look at the team’s preparations, expectations and aspirations for the upcoming season.

The team atmosphere and energy have been nothing short of exceptional since the offseason began. The players are filled with excitement and optimism as they look forward to the challenges that lie ahead. This positive spirit and camaraderie among the players bode well for their performance on the field.

The team has set high goals for the upcoming fall season. Their primary objectives include winning the conference, performing well in counties, defending their North 1, Group 4 sectional championship and ultimately securing the coveted Group 4 state championship.

To achieve these ambitious goals, the team will rely on several key players who have proven their worth in previous seasons. Seniors Arthur Rosu and Jack Dvorin, both third team all-state honorees as juniors, are expected to lead the team with their outstanding skills and leadership. Senior Cameron Morgan, an all-Group 4 player from the previous season, will be another crucial asset. Junior Lucas Andrada, who earned all-Essex County and all-section honors as a sophomore, is set to make significant contributions, along with sophomores Marcus Jackson and Carl Hall, who have already shown their talent as starters during their freshman year.

During the offseason, the team witnessed remarkable improvements and potential in certain players. Juniors Kyle Cassidy and Theo Mairo have shown great growth, while seniors Atticus LaFargue, Jordan Turnbull, Brian Perez and Danny Fajardo are expected to play pivotal roles in the team’s success.

Nevins highlighted the team’s exceptional balance of size, speed, skill and athleticism. This versatile mix of technical and athletic players allows the team to outmaneuver opponents and create different attacking strategies. Some players are relatively inexperienced, however, and to address this, the team participated in multiple summer leagues to give them valuable varsity experience and the necessary reps.

Nevins said the coaching staff has been diligently preparing the team physically and mentally for the season’s challenges. The players undergo six weeks of camp, summer leagues and captains’ practices, ensuring they are well-prepared for the intense preseason.

The team is eagerly looking forward to some highly-anticipated matchups and rivalries this season. Town neighbor Seton Hall Prep, a top team in the state, presents a tough and competitive rivalry. Local rivals Montclair and Livingston add excitement to the league and county fixtures and clashes with Kearny and Clifton at the state level intensify the competitive spirit.

In their summer league matches, the team has shown its prowess, boasting an impressive 13-0-1 record. Scoring more than 40 goals and conceding only 10, they have demonstrated their capability on both ends of the field.

West Orange has shown an ability to score in multiple ways, thanks to a diverse group of players with varying strengths. Moreover, their strong defensive abilities provide them with a solid foundation to remain competitive in any game.

Despite falling short of the Group 4 championship, the Mountaineers hope their experience will be instrumental in motivating them to strive for another shot at winning the state crown.

The seniors, led by Rosu and Dvorin, will play crucial roles as leaders, both on and off the field. Their positive influence sets the tone for the team and inspires the younger players. Their leadership qualities and ability to foster unity within the team will be essential for a successful season.

The team has also welcomed five impressive freshmen who have shown great promise during the summer. Players such as goalie Agustin Arrieta, forward Joseph Castillo, center mid Johnny Rebaza, outside mid Nico Chiavara and center mid Darius Millington add depth and talent to the team.

As the season approaches, the Mountaineers have expressed their gratitude to the fans and community. The support of the community has been a driving force in the team’s most significant moments, and they hope to see the stands filled once again as they embark on another exhilarating season.

West Orange will host Livingston in the regular-season opener on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association