West Orange HS boys soccer team has title hopes this season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team has a clear-cut mission this season.

The Mountaineers want to return to the county and state sectional finals. But this time, they want to win both.

West Orange will visit Livingston on Friday, Sept. 9, in the season opener.

The Mountaineers last season finished runner-up in both the Essex County Tournament and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament, losing to town neighbor Seton Hall Prep and Kearny, respectively.

This team, under head coach Doug Nevins, returns 12 players who were either starters or key contributors, from a team that posted a solid 19-5 record.

“I think this team can be every bit as good as last year,” said Nevins, who has been the head coach for the Mountaineers since 2000. “Sometimes you have to get to a championship first, before you actually win, and once you’ve been in those big games a couple of times, it’s much easier to win. In the county finals last year against Seton Hall, we were right there until the last three minutes, when they scored the second goal. Having been there now, these guys, if they get to that point again, will be more used to it. The same thing with the sectionals.”

In the ECT final, WOHS lost 2-0 to Seton Hall Prep, which finished as the No. 1 team in the state and No. 5 in the nation after posting an undefeated season. Kearny was ranked No. 7 in the state when they faced West Orange in the sectional final. Against Kearny, the Mountaineers had several great scoring chances late in the game before losing 2-1 in overtime.

The top returning players are senior striker Mason Bashkoff, senior goalie Justin Scavalla, junior midfielder Nathan Menor and senior center back Arthur Rosu.

Scavalla, regarded as one of the top goalies in the area, is optimistic that the team can make another run at the county and sectional titles.

“This year’s team is very different from last year’s team,” Scavalla said. “We’re able to knock the ball, move the ball, everybody works hard and we have a great group of guys, so hopefully we can accomplish something good.”

Bashkoff, who will lead the offensive attack, also feels the team has what it takes to reach their championship aspirations.

“I think we have the potential to do whatever we really want,” Bashkoff said. “It really seems like a family. Everybody likes each other; everybody likes moving the ball. We love playing soccer together.”

Added Menor, “I feel like we are more of a family this year and come together even more. We can really move the ball this year, and that’s something I am looking forward to.”

Rosu, whose brother, Ari, was an outstanding senior on last year’s team, said the Mountaineers are looking to put pressure on the opposition in every game.

“We’re just focused on knocking the ball around and playing really well,” he said.

Richard Capochichi, a junior, also will lead the defense, along with Rosu, in support of Scavalla in goal. The other notable midfielders are seniors Andrew Hinfey and Jared Charles, junior Jack Dvorin and sophomore Lucas Andrada.

Nevins is excited about 6-foot-2, 190-pound freshman Marcus Jackson, who brings excellent versatility. Cameron Morgan, a junior defender, is a key transfer from St. Benedict’s Prep and the brother of WOHS girls soccer star Kennedy Morgan, who graduated in June.

The Mountaineers, in addition to doing well in the tournaments, want to compete for the Super Essex Conference American Division title. The SEC American is the top division in the conference. Said Nevins, “The obvious goals are to always compete in the conference, try to get to the county finals and win a championship, and get to the sectionals and win a championship, and if you win a sectional, then you have a chance to play for the Group 4 title.”

