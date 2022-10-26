West Orange HS boys soccer team is ECT semifinalist

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The third-seeded West Orange High School boys soccer team fell to second-seeded Newark East Side, 2-0, in the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Millburn High School.

The loss ended the Mountaineers’ six-game winning streak and moved their record to 12-3 on the season. West Orange hopes to make a strong run in the upcoming New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. West Orange is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 15 seed Bloomfield in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. The winner will face the winner of No. 7 Fair Lawn and No. 10 Columbia in the quarterfinals on Monday, Oct. 31. The top seed is Clifton.