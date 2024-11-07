West Orange HS boys soccer team is No. 4 seed in sectional tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team gained the No. 4 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. The Mountaineers were scheduled to host No. 13 seed Memorial of West New York in the first round on Tuesday, Nov. 5, after press time. The winner will face either No. 5 seed Montclair or No. 12 seed Passaic County Tech in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 8. The semifinals are Tuesday, Nov. 12.

West Orange defeated Glen Ridge 2-1 on Friday, Nov. 1, at Lincoln Field in West Orange for its third straight win to improve to 13-4-1 on the season. Juniors Marcus Jackson and Carl Hall each had a goal, junior Luc Brown and senior Lucas Andrada each had an assist and sophomore goalie Agustin Arieta made four saves.