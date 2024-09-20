West Orange HS boys soccer team kicks up 4-0 start to the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team has enjoyed a 4-0 start to the season.

The Mountaineers defeated Belleville, 2-1, in overtime on Sept. 9 at home. Juniors Marcus Jackson and Denis Banegas scored the goals for West Orange. Senior Lucas Andrada had an assist and sophomore Augustin Arrieta made seven saves in the win.

Two days later, the Mountaineers defeated Livingston, 2-0, at home. Jackson and junior Carl Hall scored the goals, seniors Theo Mairo and Kyle Cassidy each had an assist, and Arrieta made two saves.

Hall and sophomore Justin Amaya each had a goal in the 2-1 win at Linden on Sept. 14. Junior Luc Brown, Andrada and Jackson each had an assist, and Arrieta made two saves.

Sophomore Alex Deza, Brown, Jackson and freshman Chase Winds each had a goal in the 4-0 home win over Bloomfield on Sept. 16. Hall, Andrada, Cassidy and Banegas each had an assist. Arrieta made two saves and senior Tyler Schenk made one save.

The following are upcoming WOHS games:

Sept. 20: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Montclair, 4 p.m.