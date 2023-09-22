West Orange HS boys soccer team kicks up great start to the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team has enjoyed a great start to the season.

The Mountaineers had a 4-0 record through Monday, Sept. 18.

In the season opener, West Orange defeated host Cedar Grove, 4-0, on Saturday, Sept. 9. Kyle Cassidy had one goal and one assist; Marcus Jackson, Joseph Castillo and Carl Hall each had one goal. Alex Deza had two assists and Theo Mairo had one assist. Brian Perez and Agustin Arrieta each had one save.

WOHS defeated Millburn, 4-0, at home on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Danny Fajardo and Jack Dvorin each had one goal and one assist; Atticus LaFargue and Lucas Andrada each had one goal; and Jackson had two assists. Perez, Arrista and Jeremy Flitt each had one save.

Dvorin broke a 2-2 tie off an assist from Luc Brown in the second half to lift the Mountaineers to a 3-2 win at West Essex on Thursday, Sept. 14, in North Caldwell. Jackson and Castillo each scored to give WOHS a 2-0 lead in the first half. West Essex scored at the end of the first half and tied it 2-2 in the second half. Cassidy and Deza each had an assist, and Perez made three saves.

WOHS defeated Belleville, 5-1, Monday, Sept. 18, at Belleville. Arthur Rosu had two goals and one assist to lead WOHS.

Here are upcoming games: