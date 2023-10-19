West Orange HS boys soccer team reached Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded West Orange High School boys soccer team defeated No. 20 seed Cedar Grove, 4-0, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament at home on Wednesday, Oct. 11.at home.

Sophomore Marcus Jackson had two goals and one assist, senior Atticus LaFargue had two goals, senior Arthur Rosu and freshman Alex Deza each had one goal, junior Kyle Cassidy and senior Jack Dvorin each had two assists, and senior Cameron Morgan and freshman Joseph Castillo each had one assist. Freshman Agustin Arrieta made two saves and senior Brian Perez made one save.

WOHS fell to No. 5 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy, 1-0, in the quarterfinals at home on Friday, Oct. 13, to move to an 8-5-1 record.