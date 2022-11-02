West Orange HS boys soccer team reaches section semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The second-seeded West Orange High School boys soccer team defeated No. 15 seed Bloomfield and No. 10 seed Columbia of Maplewood to advance to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

Freshman Marcus Jackson scored in the second half to lift the WOHS Mountaineers to a 1-0 win over Bloomfield on Thursday, Oct. 27, at home. Junior Arthur Rosu assisted on the goal. Senior Justin Scavalla made four saves.

West Orange defeated Columbia, 2-0, in the quarterfinals on Monday, Oct. 31, at home. Jackson and Rosu each had a goal. Junior Jack Dvorin and senior Mason Bashkoff each had an assist. Scavalla made five saves. West Orange won all three meetings with Columbia this season. In the other two meetings, both at West Orange, West Orange won 3-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game and 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15.

West Orange, which improved to 15-3 this season, was scheduled to face No. 3 seed Kearny in the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 2, after press time. Last season, Kearny defeated West Orange, 2-1, in overtime in the North 1, Group 4 sectional championship game.

The final is Saturday, Nov. 5.