West Orange HS boys soccer team wins three straight games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team won three games to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 6-1 through Sept. 24.

Seniors Noah Wadih and Jared Charles each had one goal, and senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Jack Dvorin each had one assist in the 2-0 win over Newark Academy on Sept. 20 in Livingston. Senior Justin Scavalla made five saves for the shutout.

Freshman Marcus Jackson scored on an assist from Dvorin in the second half to lift the Mountaineers to a 1-0 win over Montclair on Sept. 22 in Montclair. Scavalla stopped seven shots to post the shutout. It was Montclair’s first loss after starting 4-0 on the season. West Orange was ranked No. 8 in the state and Montclair No. 14 by the Star-Ledger.

Charles scored on an assist from Dvorin in the first half in the 1-0 home win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Sept. 24. Scavalla made seven saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

The Mountaineers’ win streak started with a 4-0 win over West Essex on Sept. 17.

Here are upcoming WOHS games: