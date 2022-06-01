West Orange HS boys volleyball team spikes down fine season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys volleyball team enjoyed a fine season.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Jackie Cruz, finished with a 12-8 overall record, including finishing in second place in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division behind West Essex. WOHS had an 8-2 divisional record. West Essex was 15-3 overall and 9-0 in the division.

The Mountaineers lost to Belleville in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, tournament to end the season.

The key players for West Orange this season were seniors Kennedy Ibezim, Brandon Scott, Vialy Pierre, Evan Correa, Omayah Bosco, Ricardo James and Kai Raymond, and juniors Jesse Makachi, Daniel Vietrogoski and Jacob Castillo. Other players who gained experience were sophomores Dahzmir Grady, Jorge Montano, John Naula and Peter Tunnicliffe.