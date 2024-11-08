West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic excels at state sectional meet

WOODLAND PARK, NJ — West Orange High junior Ava Neretic finished in fourth place out of 93 runners at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 Girls Cross-Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Woodland Park. Neretic ran 19 minutes, 53.00 seconds.

Violet Kohlenstein, a junior, took 11th place in 21:19.00 and junior Rebecca Hinfey took 36th in 23:26.00 for WOHS.

On the boys’ side, senior Sahli Negassi finished 31st in 18:32.00 and junior Evan Kerr was 35th in 18:39.00 out of 107 runners to lead WOHS.

Neretic and Kohlenstein will advance to the NJSIAA’s Group 4 Championships at Holmdel Park on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Cross-Country