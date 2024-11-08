West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic excels at state sectional meet

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic excels at state sectional meet

West Orange junior Ava Neretic competes at the Essex County Championshps at Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove on Friday, Oct. 25. She finished in second place.

WOODLAND PARK, NJ — West Orange High junior Ava Neretic finished in fourth place out of 93 runners at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 Girls Cross-Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Woodland Park. Neretic ran 19 minutes, 53.00 seconds.

Violet Kohlenstein, a junior, took 11th place in 21:19.00 and junior Rebecca Hinfey took 36th in 23:26.00 for WOHS.

On the boys’ side, senior Sahli Negassi finished 31st in 18:32.00 and junior Evan Kerr was 35th in 18:39.00 out of 107 runners to lead WOHS.

Neretic and Kohlenstein will advance to the NJSIAA’s Group 4 Championships at Holmdel Park on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Cross-Country

  

West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic excels at state sectional meet added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →