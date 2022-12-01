West Orange HS cross-country runners receive Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls cross-country teams featured runners who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

For the boys, Selamawi Dani, Sahli Negassi, Henry Pfeifer and Langston Siguenza made the first team; Adom Haile-Selassie made the second team; and Will Fifield and Randall Stevens received honorable mention. 

For the girls, Sana’a Smith made the first team, and Ava Neretic and Lily Sandels received honorable mention.

 

  

