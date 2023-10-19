West Orange HS cross-country teams win Super Essex Conference titles

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School cross-country teams took to the trails with a vengeance at this year’s Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division Championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Both the boys and girls teams displayed exceptional talent and determination, leaving their competitors in the dust.

The boys team achieved a remarkable feat by going back-to-back as champions, following their 2022 victory, with another impressive win in 2023 — a testament to the dedication and skills of the entire team.

Leading the charge for the boys team was senior Henry Pfiefer, who secured the title of individual champion with a standout performance. Pfiefer’s exceptional run set the tone for his teammates. The lineup also included Sahli Negassi, Ciaran Brosnan, Adom Haile-Selassie, Lyfe Smith, Andres Acosta and Cooper Harwood. Together, they managed to accumulate a team score of 29 points, narrowly defeating Nutley’s score of 37 in the lowest-score-wins format, showcasing their consistent excellence on the course.

On the girls side, sophomore Ava Neretic emerged as the conference champion, displaying remarkable athleticism by running her season’s best time of 19 minutes and 58 seconds. Her victory was a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport. However, it was not a solo effort by any means. The girls team showcased exceptional talent as well, with strong performances from Rebecca Hinfey, Charlotte Levine, Kaia Alcime, Tayla Wilson, Nora McNamara and Ella Pfiefer. Their combined effort resulted in a convincing victory over Cedar Grove, with a final score of 30 to 41.

Both the boys and girls teams’ impressive victories set the stage for the county and state sectional championships in the coming weeks, where they’ll aim to continue their winning streak.

Photos Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association