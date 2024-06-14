West Orange HS’ Daniella Malanga and Jeremy Flitt are honored with Fuccello Scholar–Athlete Award

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School students Daniella Malanga and Jeremy Flitt were honored with the Karen Fuccello Scholar–Athlete Award at the annual Essex County Athletic Directors Association event on May 6 at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville.

More than 80 scholar-athletes in Essex County attended the event.

Malanga has played an integral part in the success of the girls soccer team over the past four years. She was also on the track and field team. She not only shone as an athlete, but in the classroom, and holds a 4.6 grade-point average. Malanga will be attending the Rochester Institute of Technology and plans to play women’s soccer.

Flitt is a two-sport athlete who competed in boys soccer and boys tennis. His character was evident in everything he did in competition, as well as in academics, and he holds a 4.5 GPA. Flitt will be attending the University of Florida.

“One of my favorite duties as athletic director is delving into the astonishing resumes and accomplishments that so many of our student-athletes have earned in their time at West Orange High School,” said WOHS athletic director Stephan Zichella. “This year’s chosen scholar-athletes are truly exceptional on many levels. Their outstanding commitment to studies, sports, teammates, coaches and families is exemplary.”

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming