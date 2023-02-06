West Orange HS diving team, led by senior Stavros Xantheas, head to State Diving Championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After seven years, West Orange High School has once again added diving to its accomplished swim team, and they’re already making waves in the competitive world of high school sports. For the first time in the school’s history, the team is headed to the 2023 New Jersey State Diving Championship, and they’re bringing their best with them.

Leading the charge is WOHS senior Stavros Xantheas, who recently took second place with a final score of 468.75 at the Cougar 11 Dive Invitational. Xantheas is a standout diver who has shown incredible skill and talent in the pool, and he’s helping to put West Orange High School on the map as a formidable competitor in the world of high school diving.

“Stavros Xantheas is a hidden gem in the world of high school diving,” WOHS swimming and diving head coach Kayla Negron said. “His focus, drive and calm demeanor create a true presence on the pool deck and his persistence, dedication, and talent are unparalleled. He’s been a driving force behind our team’s success and I have no doubt that he will be a standout performer at the 2023 NJ State Diving Championship. He’s worked hard to achieve this and I can’t wait to see him shine on the biggest stage. He deserves it.”

If you want to keep up with the latest news and updates from the WOHS swimming and diving team, be sure to follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @wohsswimdive. This is a team to watch, and they’re sure to make a splash in the world of high school sports. So be sure to catch them in action and show your support as they take on the best in the state at the 2023 NJ State Diving Championship March 1 at Montgomery High School.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association