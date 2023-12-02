West Orange HS fall athletes gain conference accolades

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced their fall all-conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.

The following are the West Orange High School honorees:

BOYS SOCCER

American Division:

  • First team: senior Arthur Rosu and sophomore Marcus Jackson.
  • Second team: senior Jack Dvorin.
  • Honorable mention: seniors Cameron Morgan and Atticus LaFargue.

GIRLS SOCCER

American Division:

  • First team: senior Jaiden Schultz, junior Lauren Villasin, senior Madison Cyrus. 
  • Second team: junior Aminata Diop.
  • Honorable mention: seniors Joseph Locricchio and Lucy Fiskin.

GIRLS TENNIS

Liberty Division:

  • First team: senior Gabrielle Jaffee.
  • Second team: sophomore Olivia Grumet. 
  • Honorable mention: seniors Jordan Bond and Bella Schiner.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Division:

  • First team: senior Stacy Folas.
  • Honorable mention: sophomore Nola Duncan and junior Sophia Feli.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Liberty Division:

Boys

  • First team: seniors Henry Pfeifer and Adom-Haile Selassie, junior Sahli Negassi and sophomore Ciaran Brosnan.
  • Second team: juniors Lyfe Smith and Andres Acosta.
  • Honorable mention: junior Cooper Harwood.

Girls

  • First team: sophomores Ava Neretic and Rebecca Hinfey, and senior Charlotte Levine.
  • Second team: juniors Kaia Alcime, Tayla Wilson, senior Nora McNamara and sophomore Ella Pfeifer.

 

  

