West Orange HS fall athletes gain conference accolades

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced their fall all-conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.
The following are the West Orange High School honorees:
BOYS SOCCER
American Division:
- First team: senior Arthur Rosu and sophomore Marcus Jackson.
- Second team: senior Jack Dvorin.
- Honorable mention: seniors Cameron Morgan and Atticus LaFargue.
GIRLS SOCCER
American Division:
- First team: senior Jaiden Schultz, junior Lauren Villasin, senior Madison Cyrus.
- Second team: junior Aminata Diop.
- Honorable mention: seniors Joseph Locricchio and Lucy Fiskin.
GIRLS TENNIS
Liberty Division:
- First team: senior Gabrielle Jaffee.
- Second team: sophomore Olivia Grumet.
- Honorable mention: seniors Jordan Bond and Bella Schiner.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Liberty Division:
- First team: senior Stacy Folas.
- Honorable mention: sophomore Nola Duncan and junior Sophia Feli.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Liberty Division:
Boys
- First team: seniors Henry Pfeifer and Adom-Haile Selassie, junior Sahli Negassi and sophomore Ciaran Brosnan.
- Second team: juniors Lyfe Smith and Andres Acosta.
- Honorable mention: junior Cooper Harwood.
Girls
- First team: sophomores Ava Neretic and Rebecca Hinfey, and senior Charlotte Levine.
- Second team: juniors Kaia Alcime, Tayla Wilson, senior Nora McNamara and sophomore Ella Pfeifer.