West Orange HS fall athletes gain conference accolades

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced their fall all-conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.

The following are the West Orange High School honorees:

BOYS SOCCER

American Division:

First team: senior Arthur Rosu and sophomore Marcus Jackson.

Second team: senior Jack Dvorin.

Honorable mention: seniors Cameron Morgan and Atticus LaFargue.

GIRLS SOCCER

American Division:

First team: senior Jaiden Schultz, junior Lauren Villasin, senior Madison Cyrus.

Second team: junior Aminata Diop.

Honorable mention: seniors Joseph Locricchio and Lucy Fiskin.

GIRLS TENNIS

Liberty Division:

First team: senior Gabrielle Jaffee.

Second team: sophomore Olivia Grumet.

Honorable mention: seniors Jordan Bond and Bella Schiner.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Division:

First team: senior Stacy Folas.

Honorable mention: sophomore Nola Duncan and junior Sophia Feli.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Liberty Division:

Boys

First team: seniors Henry Pfeifer and Adom-Haile Selassie, junior Sahli Negassi and sophomore Ciaran Brosnan.

Second team: juniors Lyfe Smith and Andres Acosta.

Honorable mention: junior Cooper Harwood.

Girls