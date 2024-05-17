West Orange HS fencer Jade Burnett enjoys inspirational journey

By Max Shadow

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In the glow of the television screen during the 2016 Summer Olympics, a spark ignited within Jade Burnett. The sport she witnessed – fencing – struck a chord with her, leading her down a path she could have never foreseen. Now, as part of the graduating class of 2024 at West Orange High School, Jade stands as a testament to the power of passion, determination and the drive to make a difference.

Jade’s journey began when West Orange High School introduced fencing, offering a middle school program that she eagerly joined. “I fell in love with it,” she recalls fondly, “and decided to keep competing at the high school level.” Little did she know, this decision would not only shape her high school experience, but also lay the groundwork for a legacy she would leave behind.

Establishing a fencing program at a school where it was virtually unknown came with its fair share of challenges. Jade and her teammates grappled with the task of finding opponents, often competing against schools with established programs. Yet they persevered, pushing each other in practice and perfecting even the most basic techniques. Through their collective effort, they forged a bond that transcended wins and losses, defining their team as a tight-knit family.

Jade’s role in shaping the culture of the fencing team was pivotal. Transitioning from practicing at a strict academy to the high school environment, she embraced her leadership role wholeheartedly. “Our identity is just being a family together,” she said. “We are all just super close.” Her inclusive approach, devoid of hierarchy or ego, fostered an environment where every member felt valued and supported.

Throughout her four years on the varsity team, Jade amassed a treasure trove of memories. From inside jokes to hard-fought victories, each moment contributed to her growth, both as an athlete and as a person. One particular memory stands out: her freshman year, the tension palpable as she faced the final bout, ultimately securing a thrilling win for her team. It wasn’t just about the victory itself, but the camaraderie and shared jubilation that followed.

Balancing academic responsibilities with fencing and other extracurricular activities required careful planning and dedication. Jade utilized her time wisely, completing schoolwork during free periods to ensure she could fully commit to fencing without neglecting her studies.

Reflecting on her journey, Jade credits her success to a steadfast belief in her abilities. “Stressing about a test or a match doesn’t change your knowledge,” she said. “If I do the preparation beforehand to the best of my ability, I can no longer control the outcome.”

Jade’s fencing journey was not without its mentors. She fondly recalls Sabina Robson, a formidable opponent in practice who also served as a source of guidance and inspiration. Her interactions with underclassmen further fueled her desire to lead by example, motivating her to strive for excellence both on and off the strip.

As Jade prepares to compete at the Division I level at Fairleigh Dickinson University, she anticipates both challenges and opportunities for growth. “I can’t wait to get absolutely humbled at FDU,” she said with a hint of excitement. Facing off against more experienced opponents will test her mettle, but she sees it as a chance to learn and improve.

Her experiences at West Orange High School, from starting the fencing program to competing at the varsity level, have prepared her for the rigors of collegiate fencing. Having navigated the challenges of building a new program, Jade approaches the transition to FDU with confidence and resilience.

To aspiring fencers or students looking to make a similar impact, Jade offers a simple, yet profound piece of advice: “Remember why you fell in love with it in the first place.” In the face of adversity, passion reignites the flame of determination, propelling individuals toward their goals.

As Jade Burnett embarks on the next chapter of her journey, she leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, camaraderie and dedication. From a curious observer to a fierce competitor, her transformation exemplifies the power of following one’s passion at West Orange High School and leaving a lasting impact on those around them.

