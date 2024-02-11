West Orange HS fencers earn spots in the state tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In a remarkable display of skill and determination, West Orange High School fencing stars Jade Burnett, Amber Vasquez and Cory James have secured their spots in the upcoming state tournament. This trio of talented athletes has not only showcased their prowess on the fencing strip but has also brought immense pride to the West Orange High School community.

Burnett, a senior, exhibited exceptional skills that propelled her to an individual placement, securing a coveted spot in the highly anticipated state tournament. Her dedication to the sport and commitment to excellence have undoubtedly set a high standard for her peers.

Amber Vasquez, a junior, demonstrated remarkable fencing prowess, earning her own individual placement in the state tournament. Her achievements not only reflect her personal dedication, but also highlight the strength and depth of the West Orange High School fencing program.

James, a freshman, has proven that age is no barrier to success in the world of fencing. Despite being one of the youngest competitors, James showcased skill beyond his years, securing an individual placement and earning the right to compete at the state level.

The West Orange High School community is abuzz with excitement and pride as these outstanding fencers prepare to advance to the state tournament. Their accomplishments underscore the school’s commitment to fostering athletic excellence and providing a platform for student-athletes to thrive.

Congratulations to Jade Burnett, Amber Vasquez and Cory James for their outstanding achievements and we eagerly anticipate the excitement and accomplishments they will bring to the upcoming state tournament.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association