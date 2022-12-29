West Orange HS football duo signs with universities

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS football duo signs with universities

West Orange High School seniors Saboor Karriem, seated middle, and Jarvis Jones, seated right, announce their college choices: the University of Illinois and the University of Connecticut, respectively. Seated at left is West Orange Assistant Superintendent of Schools Hayden Moore. Standing far left is acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella; standing third from left is West Orange head football coach Darnell Grant; and standing far right is West Orange High School Principal Oscar Guerrero.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior football players Saboor Karriem and Jarvis Jones signed letters of intent accepting football scholarships.

Karriem, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver, signed with the University of Illinois. Jones, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back, signed with the University of Connecticut.

Karriem caught 63 passes for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns. As a defensive back, he had 45 tackles and two interceptions.

Karriem caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the 34-31 overtime win over Ridgewood High School in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state semifinals. West Orange then defeated Phillipsburg High School 28-7 on the road in the final for the program’s first state sectional championship. The Mountaineers, under head coach Darnell Grant, finished the season with an 8-4 record after losing to Passaic County Tech in the Group 5 state semifinal at Franklin High School in Somerset.

Photos Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media

 

  

West Orange HS football duo signs with universities added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →