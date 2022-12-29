West Orange HS football duo signs with universities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior football players Saboor Karriem and Jarvis Jones signed letters of intent accepting football scholarships.

Karriem, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver, signed with the University of Illinois. Jones, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back, signed with the University of Connecticut.

Karriem caught 63 passes for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns. As a defensive back, he had 45 tackles and two interceptions.

Karriem caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the 34-31 overtime win over Ridgewood High School in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state semifinals. West Orange then defeated Phillipsburg High School 28-7 on the road in the final for the program’s first state sectional championship. The Mountaineers, under head coach Darnell Grant, finished the season with an 8-4 record after losing to Passaic County Tech in the Group 5 state semifinal at Franklin High School in Somerset.

Photos Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media