WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football program hosted the third annual Essex 7-on-7 Shootout on Saturday, July 15.

More than 20 schools from throughout the state participated in the one-day event.

Under fifth-year head coach Darnell Grant, the Mountaineers won their first state sectional championship in program history last fall, finishing with an 8-4 record.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino