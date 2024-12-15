West Orange HS football players announce college decisions

WEST ORANGE – Three West Orange High School football standouts – Charlie LaMorte, EahJay McAdams and Terrell Wilfong – signed with Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision (Division 1) universities with scholarships totaling more than $800,000.

An event to recognize the signings took place at West Orange High School on Wednesday, Dec. 4, the first of what will be three football signings in the 2024-25 school year.

“It takes a village,” said WOHS athletic director Stephan Zichella as he welcomed family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators to the event. “I’m really proud to be here and to see these players come in as boys and become the young men they have become today. You’ve all had incredible careers at WOHS and I can’t wait to see what you will do.”

“Congratulations to our three athletes tonight,” said WOHS principal Oscar Guerrero. “You are the product of sacrifice and hard work on the part of your parents, teachers, coaches and teammates. You are responsible and humble young men, and good classmates. You do not realize the impact you have on our community, school and our younger kids.”

Superintendent Hayden Moore added, “When I think of you, the word ‘impact’ comes to mind. I call you young men with great pride… My son is here tonight because you are role models.”

LaMorte signed with Bucknell University, located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Described as a “strong-armed quarterback with a fluid motion,” LaMorte transferred from Don Bosco Prep in the 2023-24 season. This year, he posted 95 completions for 1,509 passing yards and 20 TD passes, despite suffering a season-ending injury at the end of the regular season. He is undecided about a major.

McAdams signed with Marshall University, located in Huntington, West Virginia. The talented linebacker boasts some impressive stats, such as making 84 tackles this season (seven per game), compared to the national average of 21, and nine sacks, compared to the average of 1.8. He plans to major in business.

Wilfong signed with Syracuse University. On3 tagged the wide receiver as a top-10 prospect in New Jersey and a top-75 wide receiver in the nation. He was a first-team all-conference player for three years and garnered 948 receiving yards and 13 TD catches in his senior year. He plans to major in criminal law.

WOHS head football coach Darnell Grant noted that “100,000 athletes across the country will sign to play Division 1 football, 43 of those will come from New Jersey, and three right here from West Orange. West Orange is not the same as other schools. You give me fantastic players, and they come from fantastic families; you give me fantastic coaches, and a fantastic school.”

As he turned to LaMorte, McAdams and Wilfong, he concluded by saying, “I can say you guys are lucky – but it is these schools that are lucky to have you.”

