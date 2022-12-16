West Orange HS football players earn all-county honors

Saboor Karreim stretches for the touchdown catch against Passaic Tech in the Group 5 state semifinals on Nov. 20 at Franklin HS in Somerset. WOHS lost, 21-7, to finish with an 8-4 record.
Jarvin Jones is shown during the North Group 5 state semifinal against Passaic County Tech.
QB Amir Stewart fires a pass during the Group 5 state semifinal loss against Passaic County Tech.
West Orange High School senior Jay Strayker, second from left, poass during the home game against Irvington on Friday, Oct. 21.
West Orange High School’s Gensley Auguste is honored to be a leader on the football team. ‘I was voted captain this year by my teammates, and I am honored to hold the position,’ Auguste said. Auguste recently committed to play football at Georgia Tech next year.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several West Orange High School football players have earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the county coaches.

First team offense

  • Jarvis Jones, West Orange, senior skill position.
  • Saboor Karriem, West Orange, senior skill position.
  • Jay Straker, West Orange, senior lineman.

First team defense

  • Gensley Auguste, West Orange, senior, lineman. 
  • Jhensen Touze, West Orange, senior lineman.
  • Myles Snead, West Orange, senior linebacker.

Honorable mention

  • Amir Stewart, West Orange, senior.

Karriem has commited to the University of Illinois and Jones is commited to the University of Connecticut.  Auguste recently de-committed to Georgia Tech.

Photos Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media and WO Public Schools

 

  

