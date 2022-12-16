West Orange HS football players earn all-county honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several West Orange High School football players have earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the county coaches.
First team offense
- Jarvis Jones, West Orange, senior skill position.
- Saboor Karriem, West Orange, senior skill position.
- Jay Straker, West Orange, senior lineman.
First team defense
- Gensley Auguste, West Orange, senior, lineman.
- Jhensen Touze, West Orange, senior lineman.
- Myles Snead, West Orange, senior linebacker.
Honorable mention
- Amir Stewart, West Orange, senior.
Karriem has commited to the University of Illinois and Jones is commited to the University of Connecticut. Auguste recently de-committed to Georgia Tech.
Photos Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media and WO Public Schools
West Orange High School football