West Orange HS football players earn all-county honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several West Orange High School football players have earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the county coaches.

First team offense

Jarvis Jones, West Orange, senior skill position.

Saboor Karriem, West Orange, senior skill position.

Jay Straker, West Orange, senior lineman.

First team defense

Gensley Auguste, West Orange, senior, lineman.

Jhensen Touze, West Orange, senior lineman.

Myles Snead, West Orange, senior linebacker.

Honorable mention

Amir Stewart, West Orange, senior.

Karriem has commited to the University of Illinois and Jones is commited to the University of Connecticut. Auguste recently de-committed to Georgia Tech.

Photos Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media and WO Public Schools