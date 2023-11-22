West Orange HS football players earn conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team featured several players who earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Here are the WOHS players honored:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Skill – Adonis White, senior. He played running back.

Skill – Tyrell Wilfong, junior. He played wide receiver.

Lineman – Jake Jeffay, senior.

Lineman – Ricardo Camacho, senior.

DEFENSE

Lineman – Zekai Wimberly, senior

Linebacker – Myles Snead, senior.

Defensie back – Chaas McCoy, senior.

At-large – Eahjay McAdams, junior. He is a lineman.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Skill – Justin Laniyan, senior. He played wide receiver.

Lineman – Miles Adams, senior.

Lineman – Eric Sanabria, junior.

At-large – Charles LaMorte, junior. He played quarterback.

DEFENSE

Lineman – Darius Brown, junior.

Linebacker– Christopher Barrino, junior.

Defensive back – Raza Stanley, senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Rayel Hunter, senior. Hunter played running back-defensive back.

The Mountaineers, under fifth-year head coach Darnell Grant, made a strong bid at defending their New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state playoff championship.

The sixth-seeded Mountaineers won at third-seeded Plainfield, 25-21, in the quarterfinals before losing at second-seeded and eventual champion Union City, 20-14, in the semifinals to finish with a 5-5 overall record.

Last year, they were also seeded sixth and won three straight road playoff games to win the sectional title before finishing 8-4 overall.