West Orange HS football players earn conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team featured several players who earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.
Here are the WOHS players honored:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
- Skill – Adonis White, senior. He played running back.
- Skill – Tyrell Wilfong, junior. He played wide receiver.
- Lineman – Jake Jeffay, senior.
- Lineman – Ricardo Camacho, senior.
DEFENSE
- Lineman – Zekai Wimberly, senior
- Linebacker – Myles Snead, senior.
- Defensie back – Chaas McCoy, senior.
- At-large – Eahjay McAdams, junior. He is a lineman.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
- Skill – Justin Laniyan, senior. He played wide receiver.
- Lineman – Miles Adams, senior.
- Lineman – Eric Sanabria, junior.
- At-large – Charles LaMorte, junior. He played quarterback.
DEFENSE
- Lineman – Darius Brown, junior.
- Linebacker– Christopher Barrino, junior.
- Defensive back – Raza Stanley, senior.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Rayel Hunter, senior. Hunter played running back-defensive back.
The Mountaineers, under fifth-year head coach Darnell Grant, made a strong bid at defending their New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state playoff championship.
The sixth-seeded Mountaineers won at third-seeded Plainfield, 25-21, in the quarterfinals before losing at second-seeded and eventual champion Union City, 20-14, in the semifinals to finish with a 5-5 overall record.
Last year, they were also seeded sixth and won three straight road playoff games to win the sectional title before finishing 8-4 overall.