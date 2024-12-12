West Orange HS football players earn conference honors

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team enjoyed another stellar season under head coach Darnell Grant.

The Mountaineers won the Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division championship with a 5-0 divisional record and reached the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs, losing to East Orange Campus, 13-7, at home on Nov. 15 to finish with a 9-3 record.

The Mountaineers featured 14 players who earned All–SFC–Freedom Red Division honors, as selected by the coaches.

The following are those WOHS honorees:

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Charlie LaMorte, senior quarterback . The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder passed for 1,509 yards and 20 touchdowns, completing 96 of 163 passes (59%) with only four interceptions. Unfortunately, he missed the final four games of the season, including three playoff games, due to an injury sustained in the 7-0 road win over East Orange Campus on Oct. 19. LaMorte will continue his career at Bucknell University.

Terrell Wilfong, senior skill (wide receiver). The 6-foot-5, 172-pound Syracuse commit had 53 receptions for 948 yards and 13 TDs.

Eric Sanabria, senior lineman.

Jayson James, senior lineman.

Farad Green Jr., junior at-large (running back). He rushed for 1,388 yards and 11 TDs on 241 carries for an average of 5.8 yards per carry.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Darrius Brown, senior lineman. The 6-4, 220-pounder racked up 50 tackles with seven sacks.

EahJay McAdams, senior linebacker. The 6-1, 205 pounder recorded 84 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception. He will continue his career at Marshall University.

Chris Barrino, senior linebacker. The 5-10, 190-pounder registered 78 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles.

I’yan Gainer, senior defensive back. The 5-10, 165-pounder had 29 tackles and four interceptions.

David Moore, junior at-large (defensive back). He had 23 tackles and two interceptions.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Jihad Salaam, senior lineman.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Savion Carson, senior lineman. The 5-9, 210-pounder had 29 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss.

Ryde Abdulaziz, senior linebacker. The 5-10, 165-pounder posted 54 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.

HONORABLE MENTION