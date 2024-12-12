West Orange HS football players earn conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team enjoyed another stellar season under head coach Darnell Grant.
The Mountaineers won the Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division championship with a 5-0 divisional record and reached the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs, losing to East Orange Campus, 13-7, at home on Nov. 15 to finish with a 9-3 record.
The Mountaineers featured 14 players who earned All–SFC–Freedom Red Division honors, as selected by the coaches.
The following are those WOHS honorees:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
- Charlie LaMorte, senior quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder passed for 1,509 yards and 20 touchdowns, completing 96 of 163 passes (59%) with only four interceptions. Unfortunately, he missed the final four games of the season, including three playoff games, due to an injury sustained in the 7-0 road win over East Orange Campus on Oct. 19. LaMorte will continue his career at Bucknell University.
- Terrell Wilfong, senior skill (wide receiver). The 6-foot-5, 172-pound Syracuse commit had 53 receptions for 948 yards and 13 TDs.
- Eric Sanabria, senior lineman.
- Jayson James, senior lineman.
- Farad Green Jr., junior at-large (running back). He rushed for 1,388 yards and 11 TDs on 241 carries for an average of 5.8 yards per carry.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
- Darrius Brown, senior lineman. The 6-4, 220-pounder racked up 50 tackles with seven sacks.
- EahJay McAdams, senior linebacker. The 6-1, 205 pounder recorded 84 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception. He will continue his career at Marshall University.
- Chris Barrino, senior linebacker. The 5-10, 190-pounder registered 78 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles.
- I’yan Gainer, senior defensive back. The 5-10, 165-pounder had 29 tackles and four interceptions.
- David Moore, junior at-large (defensive back). He had 23 tackles and two interceptions.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
- Jihad Salaam, senior lineman.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
- Savion Carson, senior lineman. The 5-9, 210-pounder had 29 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss.
- Ryde Abdulaziz, senior linebacker. The 5-10, 165-pounder posted 54 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Joseph Feli, senior tight end/linebacker. He had 25 tackles.