West Orange HS football standout Terrell Wilfong commits to Syracuse University

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School junior Terrell Wilfong recently gave a commitment to Syracuse University to continue his football career on a full athletic scholarship.

Wilfong, a 6-foot-5 wide receiver, had 38 receptions for 730 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, making the first team on both the all–Essex County Groups 4-5 and the all–Super Essex Conference–Freedom Red Division last season, as voted by the county and divisional coaches.

He is rated No. 15 in the state in the Class of 2025 by Rivals.com.

Wilfong had an impressive game in the 29-6 win over East Orange Campus in Week 6, as he made nine catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Darnell Grant, finished 5-5 last season, reaching the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state playoffs. They were the reigning sectional champions. Grant will enter his sixth year at the helm.

