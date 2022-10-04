West Orange HS football team blanks Bayonne for its second win in a row, improves to 4-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team is on a roll.

The Mountaineers won their second straight game, beating Bayonne, 35-0, on Friday night, Sept. 30, at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium.

West Orange improved to 4-1 on the season.

Jehki Williams rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, and Amir Stewart threw three touchdown passes to Saboor Karriem to lead the Mountaineers.

Williams scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Stewart threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Karriem, and Williams ran for the 2-point conversion for a 14-0 lead. Stewart connected with Karriem on a 70-yard scoring strike to make it 21-0 at halftime.

Stewart fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to Karriem in the quarter to make it 28-0, and Williams ran for a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Stewart finished 13-of-18 passing for 212 yards and the three touchdowns. Karriem had 10 catches for 161 yards. Matthew Barrino had three catches for 50 yards.

Adonis White had four carries for 47 yards, and Rayel Hunter had four carries for 30 yards.

Elijah Pean posted seven tackles, Al-Jahmir Newsome had six tackles and Myles Snead had five tackles.

Bayonne moved to 2-4.

The Mountaineers will host East Orange Campus on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. East Orange Campus defeated Montclair, 20-7, on Saturday, Oct. 1, for its second win in a row, to move to 2-3.