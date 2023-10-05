West Orange HS football team defeats Bayonne, 29-0

BAYONNE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team got back on the winning track in emphatic fashion.

The Mountaineers defeated Bayonne, 29-0, Friday, Sept. 29, at Bayonne to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 2-3 overall on the season.

Senior running back Adonis White carried 16 times for 177 rushing yards, including a 57-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Junior Charlie LaMorte completed three of six passes, two for touchdowns, for 103 yards. Senior Jasai Mumford-Lee completed one of three passes for 18 yards.

Junior Terrell Wilfong caught all four West Orange passes for 121 yards. He had two TD catches of 20 yards from LaMorte in the second quarter and 81 yards from LaMorte to close out the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Junior lineman EahJay McAdams recovered a fumble in the end zone in the third quarter to make it 23-0. McAdams finished with six tackles.

Senior defensive back Myles Snead had 10 tackles, including seven for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery to lead the West Orange defense. The Mountaineers had other solid defensive contributors. Sophomore linebacker Noah Terry had seven tackles and one interception. Junior linebacker Christopher Barrino had seven tackles, including three for loss. Senior defensive back Raza Stanley had an interception and recorded a safety. Junior defensive back Bryce Davis had five tackles.

The Mountaineers will visit East Orange Campus on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Schools Stadium in Newark at 6 p.m. in a Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division game. East Orange Campus is 1-4 on the season.