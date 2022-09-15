West Orange HS football team defeats Bloomfield

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior running back Jehki Williams rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and junior running back Adonis White carried eight times for 96 yards to lead the West Orange High School football team to a 34-7 win over Bloomfield on Friday night, Sept. 9, at Foley Field in Bloomfield.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Darnell Grant, stayed unbeaten on the season. They are now 2-0.

After a scoreless first quarter, Bloomfield took a 7-0 lead on a touchdown run in the second quarter. West Orange answered with Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run to tie it 7-7.

Sophomore defensive back I’yan Gainer scored on a 33-yard fumble return to put West Orange up 12-7, and junor linebacker Emmanuel Kales had a 48-yard interception return, followed by senior kicker Sam Godinez’s extra-point kick, for a 19-7 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Williams had a 2-yard touchdown run, and White added the 2-point conversion run. Junior defensive back Justin Laniyan recovered a fumble in the end zone in the third quarter to close out the scoring.

Senior quarterback Quran Ali completed eight of 17 passes for 70 yards for West Orange. Senior wide receiver Saboor Karriem had three catches for 33 yards, White had two catches for 10 yards, senior wide receiver Jarvis Jones had two catches for 13 yards and senior Matthew Barrino had one catch for 14 yards.

Defensively, senior lineman Jhenson Touze posted 16 tackles, including three for loss; junior Myles Snead recorded 11 tackles with one forced fumble; Kales had nine tackles and the interception; sophomore Chris Barrino had nine tackles; and junior defensive back Raza Stanley had seven tackles.

The Mountaineers will host Passaic County Tech in the home opener on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. Passaic County Tech is 3-0 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.