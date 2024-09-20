West Orange HS football team defeats Irvington

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team got back on the winning track with a 34-10 home win over Irvington on Sept. 13.

The Mountaineers, coming off their first loss of the season, improved to 2-1.

Junior running back Farad Green rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and senior quarterback Charlie LaMorte passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns, completing 12 of 18 attempts, to power West Orange.

LaMorte threw TD passes to junior wide receiver David Moore, senior Terrell Wilfong and junior wide receiver Jeremiah Barnes. Wilfong had seven receptions for 122 yards.

Defensively, senior end Darius Brown and senior safety Joshua Heartwell each had nine tackles, senior safety Ryder Abdul Aziz posted seven tackles, senior middle linebacker EahJay McAdams recorded six tackles (three for loss) and one fumble recovery, and senior linebacker Christopher Barrino and junior defensive back Jeremiah Barnes each had five tackles.

The Irvington Blue Knights, who fell to 1-1, scored their points on a field goal and a rushing touchdown. Irvington will look to bounce back when they host Bayonne on Sept. 20 at IHS’ Ralph C. Steele Sports Complex at 7 p.m.

West Orange will visit Livingston on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. Livingston defeated Millburn, 34-0, to improve to 2-1.

Notes – WOHS head coach Darnell Grant, who has been at the helm since 2019, is an Irvington HS alum and a former Irvington head coach.

Grant coached Irvington from 2002-09, leading the program to its first state sectional final appearance in North 2, Group 4 in 2006.

The win over Irvington was Grant’s first as the WOHS head coach in four meetings. Irvington defeated West Orange in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Photos Courtesy of Joshua Ministre