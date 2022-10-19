West Orange HS football team defeats North Bergen

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Rayel Hunter, a junior, rushed for two touchdowns, and senior Amir Stewart passed for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the West Orange High School football team to a 41-6 win over North Bergen on Friday, Oct. 14, at North Bergen.

Jehki Williams, a senior, rushed for 80 yards on five carries, Hunter had three carries for 37 yards and junior Adonis White ran for a touchdown. Quran Ali, a senior, also passed for a score. Saboor Karriem, a senior, scored two touchdowns.

West Orange improved to 5-2 on the season.

The Mountaineers scored three touchdowns in the first quarter. Stewart hit Karriem on a 65-yard touchdown pass for a 6-0 lead. Hunter had a 4-yard touchdown run, followed by senior Sam Godinez’s extra-point kick. White ran for an 18-yard score, and Stewart hit senior Jarvis Jones on the 2-point conversion pass.

In the second quarter, Karriem returned a punt 42 yards for a score, and Hunter ran for a 26-yard touchdown run. Godinez kicked the 2 extra points. Sophomore Terrell Wilfong scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Ali, and sophomore Mason Insana kicked the extra point in the third quarter. Senior Jhenson Touze, sophomore Chris Barrino and senior Al-Jahmir Newsome each had six tackles; junior Myles Snead had five tackles; and senior Elijah Pean and junior Justin Laniyan each had four tackles.

The Mountaineers will host Irvington on Friday, Oct. 21, in a matchup of Essex County powers. Irvington is 6-2 on the season. WOHS head coach Darnell Grant is an Irvington High School alumnus and a former Irvington head coach.