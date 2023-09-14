West Orange HS football team enjoys first win in home opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School varsity football team enjoyed its first win of the season in emphatic fashion.

The Mountaineers defeated Bloomfield, 41-0, in their home opener on Friday night, Sept. 8, at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Head coach Darnell Grant’s team will now look to get revenge against Passaic County Tech on Thursday, Sept. 14, at PCT in Wayne at 6 p.m.

The Mountaineers lost to PCT twice last season. PCT won the first meeting, 12-6, in week 3 in a Super Football Conference game at WOHS. The teams met in the North Jersey, Group 5 state semifinals, with PCT winning, 21-7, at Franklin High School in Somerset. PCT ended the Mountaineers’ season at 8-4. WOHS (Section 2) and PCT (Section 1) won their respective state sectional championships last season.

The PCT Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on the season after a 55-7 win over Passaic on Sept. 8.

In the win over Bloomfield, the Mountaineers rushed for five touchdowns by sophomore quarterback David Moore, senior running backs Rayel Hunter and Adonis White; and sophomore running backs Noah Terry and Timothy Evans.

Moore also threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Justin Laniyan.

The defense was led by senior defensive back Myles Snead (six tackles, one for loss); junior lineman EahJay McAdams (six tackles, one for loss); junior Ryder Abdul Aziz (three tackles, one fumble recovery); junior lineman Savion Carson (one fumble recovery); and defensive back Laniyan (four tackles).

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association