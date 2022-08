Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team hosted a tri-scrimmage on Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium.

The other teams were Columbia High School in Maplewood, and Willingboro.

West Orange will begin the season on Friday, Sept. 2, against Montclair at Montclair State University at 8 p.m.

Columbia will visit Livingston to kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ellmore.