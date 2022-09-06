West Orange HS football team jolts Montclair in the season opener

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team, under head coach Darnell Grant, kicked off the season with a 13-7 win over Montclair on Friday, Sept. 2, at Montclair State University.

Senior running back Jehki Williams carried 18 times for 82 yards, and senior quarterback Quran Ali completed seven of 13 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns to lead the WOHS Mountaineers.

Senior wide receiver Saboor Karriem caught both scores — a 60-yarder in the second quarter to make it 7-0 and a tiebreaking 25-yarder in the fourth quarter to make it 13-7. Montclair scored its touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie it 7-7.

Karriem finished with three catches for 89 yards and the two touchdowns. Junior running back Rayel Hunter had five carries for 27 yards in the game for WOHS.

The Mountaineers will visit Bloomfield on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Bloomfield is 0-1 after losing at Nutley, 20-7, on Sept. 1 under the lights at Tangorra Field/Park Oval in Nutley.