West Orange HS football team looks to bounce back vs. Montclair

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team will gear up to play Montclair on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson at 6:30 p.m. in a battle of the top two Super Football Conference-Freedom Red Division teams.

The Mountaineers are coming off a tough 21-14 home loss to Phillipsburg on Friday, Oct. 4, in a crossover divisional game. The loss ended West Orange’s three-game winning streak. The Mountaineers moved to a 4-2 record.

Phillipsburg, ranked No. 20 in the state in the Star-Ledger, took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and led, 14-0, in the second quarter. The Mountaineers got on the scoreboard as junior Ahkir Morgan scored on a four-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Charlie LaMorte to make it 14-7. In the fourth quarter, Phillipsburg extended its lead to 21-7, before junior running back Farad Green caught a seven-yard TD pass from LaMorte to cut it to 21-14.

LaMorte finished 16-of-35 passing for 181 yards and the two TDs with no interceptions. He also rushed five times for 83 yards.

Green ran for 62 yards on 17 carries and had two catches for 21 yards and the TD. Senior 6-foot-5 wide receiver and Syracuse University commit Terrell Wilfong had 11 catches for 121 yards and Iyan Gainer had two catches for 35 yards for the Mountaineers.

Phillipsburg moved to 4-1.

Montclair lost at Union City, 35-0, for its second loss in the row to move to 2-4. West Orange and Montclair are tied for first place in the division at 2-0 apiece.