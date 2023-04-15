West Orange HS football team receives championship rings

WEST ORANGE, NJ —

The West Orange High School football team, coaches, parents, and friends gathered in the Library Media Center on Friday, March 31, for a championship ring ceremony, hosted by head football coach Darnell Grant and the Mountaineer Endzone Booster Club.

The “Road Warriors,” as West Orange became known during the season for winning all six road games in the playoffs, began their New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association state sectional tournament run as the sixth seed and defeated Watchung Hills and Ridgewood before facing Philipsburg, the undefeated top seed. The Mountaineers stunned Philipsburg 28-7 in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 championship game on Thursday, Nov. 10, for their first sectional title in program history.

The players received a letter of congratulations from Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, along with a proclamation from State Senator Richard Codey, Assemblyman John McKeon, and Assemblywoman Mila Jasey.

Grant shared an encouraging message with his players, coaches and attendees, and presented each player with their ring. Once all the rings were given out, they revealed their rings as a team. The ceremony was a perfect ending to a successful season.

The Mountaineer Endzone Booster Club is run by President Melba Mullins, Vice-President Lisha Pena, Treasurer Oriana Palumbo, Parent Coordinator Ronice Bruce, and Events Coordinator Jamelle Straker.

Photos Courtesy of Melba Mullins and Mountaineer Endzone Booster Club.