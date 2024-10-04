West Orange HS football team rolls by Barringer

WEST ORANGE, NJ —Senior quarterback Charlie LaMorte threw for three touchdowns and senior running back Christopher Barrino ran for two scores as the West Orange High School football team defeated Barringer, 37-0, on Friday, Sept. 27, for its third straight win to improve to 4-1 on the season.

LaMorte passed for 172 yards on seven of eight attempts.

In the first quarter, Barrino scored on a seven-yard run, followed by senior Mason Insana’s point-after kick, for a 7-0 lead. LaMorte connected with Terrell Wilfong on a 68-yard TD pass later in the quarter. Junior Brandon LaBanca hit senior EahJay Adams on the two-point conversion to make it 15-0.

The Mountaineers scored two TDs in the second quarter. LaMorte found junior Ahkir Morgan for a 29-yard TD pass and Barrino scored on a three-yard run. Insana kicked the two extra points.

LaMorte threw a seven-yard TD pass for senior Jaden Gachette in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

Wilfong, committed to Syracuse University, finished with three catches for 117 yards. Morgan had three catches for 48 yards.

Senior safety Joshua Heartwell had eight tackles with one sack. Senior end Darius Brown had five tackles with one sack. Senior lineman Savion Carson had three tackles with one sack. Senior linebacker Joe Feli had four tackles. Middle linebacker EahJay Adams had five tackles with one for a loss. Barrino had four tackles with one for a loss as a linebacker.

It was the second shutout win for the Mountaineers this season. They defeated Orange, 48-0, in the season opener on Saturday, Aug. 30, in the inaugural Mountaineer Football Classic at WOHS.

The Mountaineers have outscored the past three opponents, 112-17. They will host Phillipsburg on Friday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. West Orange, seeded No. 6, defeated top-seeded Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North 2, Group 5 state championship game in 2022 at Phillipsburg. It was West Orange’s first-ever appearance in a state sectional championship game. Phillipsburg is ranked No. 20 in the state by the Star-Ledger.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School