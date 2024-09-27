West Orange HS football team rolls by Livingston

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team won its second straight game with a 41-7 victory at Livingston on Friday, Sept. 20.

The Mountaineers improved to 3-1 on the season.

Senior quarterback Charlie LaMorte threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Mountaineers. He threw TD passes of 40 yards and 10 yards to senior wide receiver Terrell Wilfong in the first quarter, and threw scoring passes of one yard and 40 yards to senior wide receiver Iyan Gainer in the fourth quarter.

LaMorte, who completed 19 of 31 passes, also ran for a one-yard TD in the third quarter.

Junior running back Farad Green scored on a three-yard run in the second quarter. Green finished with 109 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Wilfong finished with six receptions for 112 yards and Gainer finished with eight receptions for 152 yards. Junior WR Jeremiah Barnes also had two receptions for 22 yards.

Defensively for WOHS, senior cornerback Ryan Morris had two fumble recoveries. Defensive back Barnes, senior lineman Somto Ndukwe, senior middle linebacker EahJay McAdams, senior safety Ryder Abdul Aziz and senior safety Joshua Heartwell each had four tackles. McAdams also had a sack.

The Mountaineers will host Barringer on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. on Senior Night.