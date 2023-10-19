West Orange HS football team rolls by North Bergen for third win in a row

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — The West Orange High School football team won its third straight game, defeating North Bergen, 43-0, Friday, Oct. 13, at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium.

The Mountaineers improved to 4-3 overall. North Bergen fell to 3-4.

Junior quarterback Charlie LaMorte completed all four of his passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mountaineers. Senior Jasai Mumford-Lee also passed for a TD.

Junior Terrell Wilfong caught two TD passes in the third quarter, one each from LaMorte and Mumford-Lee. LaMorte threw TD passes to senior Rayel Hunter and sophomore David Moore in the first quarter.

Senior Adonis White returned the opening kickoff of the game 85 yards for a touchdown.

West Orange, the reigning North 2, Group 5 state sectional champions, is ranked No. 9 in North, Group 5 in the United Power Rankings. The top 16 teams will qualify for the playoffs that begin Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28.

West Orange will visit Irvington on Friday, Oct. 20. Irvington has posted two straight shutouts to improve to 4-4. After beating Montclair, 27-0, Irvington defeated Livingston, 44-0. West Orange head coach Darnell Grant is a former Irvington head coach and Irvington HS alumnus.

West Orange (4-3)

Sept. 2: loss, vs. Montclair, at Hinchliffe Stadium, in Paterson, 24-21

Sept. 8: win, vs. Bloomfield, 41-0

Sept. 14: loss, at Passaic County Tech, 43-19

Sept. 22: loss, vs. Mount Olive, 35-27

Sept. 29: win, at Bayonne, 29-0

Oct. 7: win, at East Orange Campus, at Schools Stadium, in Newark, 29-6

Oct. 13: win, vs. North Bergen, 43-0

Oct. 20: at Irvington, 7 p.m.