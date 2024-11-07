West Orange HS football team, seeded No. 2, defeats Linden to reach state sectional semifinalso state sectional semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The second-seeded West Orange High School football team will host No. 3 seed Piscataway in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium at 7 p.m.

Behind junior running back Farad Green’s three touchdown runs, the Mountaineers defeated No. 7 seed Linden 28-21 in the quarterfinals at Suriano Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Darnell Grant, won their fourth straight to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Linden scored two touchdowns in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead before Green had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter to tie it 14-14.

Junior quarterback Brandon LaBanca threw a 41-yard TD pass to senior Terrell Wilfong to give WOHS a 28-21 lead in the third quarter.

Green had an 11-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to make it 28-14. Senior place-kicker Mason Insana kicked all four extra points.

Green finished with 180 rushing yards on 32 carries. Wilfong finished with five catches for 85 yards. LaBanca was six of 14 passing for 98 yards. Linden fell to 4-6.

LaBanca has replaced senior starting quarterback Charlie LaMorte, who is sidelined with an injury suffered in the 7-0 road win over East Orange on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The other semifinal pits No. 1 seed Ridgewood against No. 4 seed East Orange Campus on Friday, Nov. 8, at Ridgewood. The championship game is Friday, Nov. 15, at the higher-seeded school.

Piscataway defeated No. 6 seed Bayonne 42-13 to improve to 7-3.

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming