West Orange HS football team to host Mount Olive

The West Orange High School football team charges onto the field prior to their home game against Bloomfield on Friday, Sept. 8. West Orange won, 41-0. (Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association).

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team will host 4-0 Mount Olive on Friday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. 

The WOHS Mountaineers fell at Passaic County Tech, 43-19, on Thursday, Sept. 14, at PCT in Wayne to move to a 1-2 record. Passaic County Tech improved to 4-0.

PCT took a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Mountaineers got on the scoreboard when Terrell Wilfong caught a 2-yard TD pass from Jasia Mumford-Lee, followed by Jaden Gachette’s point after kick. The PCT Bulldogs responded with two touchdowns by Trashon Dye to extend. 

Mumford-Lee connected with Justin Laniyan on a 27-yard TD pass in the second quarter to cut it to 29-13. The two-point conversion run failed.

Dye scored two TDs in the third quarter to make it 43-13. 

David Moore scored on a 24-yard TD pass from Mumford-Lee for the lone score of the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion pass failed.

  

