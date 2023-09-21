West Orange HS football team to host Mount Olive

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team will host 4-0 Mount Olive on Friday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

The WOHS Mountaineers fell at Passaic County Tech, 43-19, on Thursday, Sept. 14, at PCT in Wayne to move to a 1-2 record. Passaic County Tech improved to 4-0.

PCT took a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Mountaineers got on the scoreboard when Terrell Wilfong caught a 2-yard TD pass from Jasia Mumford-Lee, followed by Jaden Gachette’s point after kick. The PCT Bulldogs responded with two touchdowns by Trashon Dye to extend.

Mumford-Lee connected with Justin Laniyan on a 27-yard TD pass in the second quarter to cut it to 29-13. The two-point conversion run failed.

Dye scored two TDs in the third quarter to make it 43-13.

David Moore scored on a 24-yard TD pass from Mumford-Lee for the lone score of the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion pass failed.