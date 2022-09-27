West Orange HS football team tops Mount Olive, goes to 3-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team defeated Mount Olive, 28-14, on Sept. 23 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Mountaineers bounced back from their first loss of the season.

Senior running back Jehki Williams rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and senior receiver and defensive back Saboor Karriem had seven catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns, and also had an interception return for a touchdown to lead the Mountaineers in the win over Mount Olive (0-5).

Senior quarterback Quran Ali passed for 205 yards and the two scores on 14 of 19 attempts. Karriem scored on touchdown passes of 36 yards in the first quarter and 41 yards in the second quarter to give WOHS a 14-7 halftime lead.

In the fourth quarter, Williams scored on a 1-yard run, and Karriem scored on a 25-yard interception return to make it 28-7.

Junior defensive back Myles Snead had eight tackles, and senior lineman Jhenson Touze and sophomore linebacker Chris Barrino each had seven tackles. Touze also had one sack and one forced fumble.

The Mountaineers will host Bayonne (2-3) on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

West Orange lost to Passaic County Tech, 12-6, in the home opener at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium on Sept. 16.

The Mountaineers will host East Orange Campus on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m on homecoming. East Orange Campus defeated Bloomfield, 52-12, at home on Sept. 24 to improve to 1-3.