West Orange HS football team will host Irvington

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team will host Irvington High School on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium. The Mountaineers are coming off a tough 28-21 loss at Passaic County Tech on Friday, Sept. 6. West Orange moved to 1-1 on the season.

Senior quarterback Charlie LaMorte completed 18 of 33 passes for 232 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for West Orange.

Senior wide receiver Terrell Wilfong had six catches for 121 yards and three TDs, junior running back/defensive back Farad Green ran for 71 yards on 12 carries and senior RB Christopher Barrino had 22 rushing yards on four carries for the Mountaineers.

Defensively, junior defensive back David Moore Jr. and senior safety Ryder Abdul Aziz each had six tackles; senior middle linebacker EahJay McAdams had five tackles, two for loss; linebacker Barrino had four tackles; and senior end Darius Brown had three tackles, two for loss.

Irvington won its season opener, defeating Orange High School, 42-18, Friday, Sept. 6, at Irvington.