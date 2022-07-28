West Orange HS football team’s Saboor Karriem and Gensley Auguste ranked among state’s best seniors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School football players Saboor Karriem and Gensley Auguste are ranked among the best overall rising seniors in the state by Rivals.com.

Karriem, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound cornerback, is ranked No. 14 overall, and Auguste, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive tackle, is ranked No. 25 overall. Karriem has more than 20 athletic scholarship offers.

Auguste gave a verbal commitment to Georgia Tech on June 12. Georgia Tech is in the Atlantic Coast Conference and competes in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The WOHS Mountaineers, under head coach Darnell Grant, will open the regular season on Friday, Sept. 2, at Montclair High School at 6 p.m. Last season, the Mountaineers went 7-4. In the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs, the fourth-seeded Mountaineers defeated fifth-seeded Westfield, 28-14, in the quarterfinals and lost to eventual champion and top-seeded East Orange Campus, 14-0, in the semifinals to end the season.

File Photos