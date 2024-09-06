West Orange HS football team wins season opener as host of inaugural Mountaineer Football Classic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team opened the season in emphatic fashion, defeating Orange High School, 48-0, in the inaugural Mountaineer Football Classic on Friday night, Aug. 30, at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium.

Senior wide receiver Terrell Wilfong, a Syracuse commit, caught two touchdowns passes in the first quarter. He caught scoring passes of 48 yards from junior David Moore and 31 yards from senior quarterback Charlie LaMorte. Sophomore wide receiver Sydney Padilla scored on a 24-yard TD pass from LaMorte in the first quarter, as the Mountaineers led 20-0.

In the second quarter, junior Farad Green had a 1-yard TD run, junior Micah Howell had a 5-yard TD run and Moore caught a 43-yard TD pass from LaMorte to make it 42-0 at the half.

Moore scored on an 80-yard kickoff return to open the second half.

The Mountaineer Football Classic featured five games on three days at Suriano Stadium, Thursday to Saturday, Aug. 29-31.

Next game: The Mountaineers will visit Passaic County Tech in Wayne on Friday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Joshua Ministre

West Orange vs. Orange (Mountaineer Football Classic, Aug. 30)