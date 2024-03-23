West Orange HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team enjoyed a stellar season. The Mountaineers featured five players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches. The American Division is the top division in the SEC. The following are the WOHS honorees:

FIRST TEAM

Kyley Gary-Grayson, junior.

Anaya Karriem, junior.

SECOND TEAM

Zoe Francis-Bunkley, senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Rhyan Watt, freshman.

Mya Bushrod, senior.

Here are their notable stats:

Gary-Grayson had 334 points, 87 rebounds, 74 steals and 53 assists in 28 games played. Karriem had 335 points, 333 rebounds and 92 blocked shots in 30 games played.

Francis-Bunkley had 166 points and 48 steals in 21 games played. Watt had 222 points, 79 rebounds and 47 steals in 25 games played. Bushrod had 190 points, 87 rebounds, 42 assists and 51 steals in 30 games played.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Caniece Montague Williams, finished with a 20-10 overall record while going 7-5 in the SEC–American. They also advanced to the semifinals of both the Essex County Tournament and New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association