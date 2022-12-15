West Orange HS girls basketball returns solid group

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team has a strong group of returning players this season, much to the delight of head coach Caniece Montague Williams.

“This season the Mountaineers are returning a solid core of varsity players and are looking to capitalize on that team chemistry and experience,” said Williams in an email to the West Orange Chronicle.

Sophomore center Anaya Karriem will anchor the paint. “She is poised to be a dominant force down low and a beast on the boards,” Williams said. Surrounding Karriem are the returning guards. They are juniors Mya Bushrod, Adrienne Taylor-Kamara, Alexa Chapman and sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson. “These four guards are expected to supply the Mountaineers with a heavy dose of fast-paced play, aggressive drives, and intense defensive pressure,” Williams said. “Add in improved perimeter shooting and this offense will surely be firing on all cylinders.

“Anna Deer will help to jell the offense by utilizing her basketball acumen and court vision to deliver pinpoint, precision passes. Morgan Baskin and Jaela Kolenovic will give the Mountaineers a jolt of energy off the bench and help Karriem and Deer clean up the glass. With a deep roster, the Mountaineers will surely be a formidable force for the 2022-2023 season.”

WOHS advanced to the Essex County Tournament semifinals last season as the No. 5 seed, losing to top seed Montclair Immaculate Conception. West Orange is looking to build on a 10-10 campaign.

Here is the roster:

Paige Ashley, senior.

Morgan Baskin, junior.

Heaven Bell, junior.

Sumayya Bullock, sophomore.

Mya Bushrod, junior.

Alexa Chapman, junior.

Anna Deer, senior.

Kyley Gary-Grayson, sophomore.

Adrienne Taylor-Kamara, junior.

Anaya Karriem, junior.

Jaela Kolenovic, junior.

Ashley Labardy, sophomore.

Peri Shandler, senior.

The Mountaineers will tip off the season on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Mount St. Dominic Academy in North Caldwell at 4 p.m.

Here is their schedule.