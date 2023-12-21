West Orange HS girls basketball squad victorious to begin season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Junior Anaya Karriem had 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 55-29 home win over Mount St. Dominic in the season opener on Dec. 14.

Junior Kyley Gary-Grayson had 2 points with 10 rebounds and four rebounds, freshman Rhyan Watt had

11 points with five rebounds and four steals and seniors Alexa Chapman and Mya Bushrod each had six rebounds

for the Mountaineers.

West Orange lost to Rutgers Prep, 61-44, Dec. 17, at St. John Vianney in Holmdel to move to a 1-1 record. Bushrod had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Gary-Grayson had 13 points and six rebounds; Watt had 12 points, and Karriem had 2 points and 10 rebounds.

West Orange will host its holiday tournament on Dec. 27 against East Side at 1 p.m. The finals and consolation will be on Dec. 29 at 1 and 3 p.m.