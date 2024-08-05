West Orange HS girls basketball standout Anaya Karriem picks NC A&T State Univ.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School rising senior girls basketball standout Anaya Karriem recently has made her college decision, committing to North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C. This commitment caps an incredible recruitment process where Anaya received 10 Division I offers, reflecting her exceptional talent and hard work on the court.

Standing 6-foot-2, Karriem’s journey in basketball began less than five years ago, but her impact has been significant. Her rapid rise in the sport is a testament to her dedication and natural ability. As a National Honor Society scholar, Karriem balances her academic responsibilities with her basketball career, exemplifying what it means to be a student-athlete.

Karriem’s high school career is filled with accolades. She was selected to the All–New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association Team, a nod to her influence in the state’s competitive basketball scene. She also earned spots on the Super Essex Conference–American Division First Team and the All-State Group 4 Third Team, showcasing her versatility and dominance.

Karriem last season averaged 11.2 points and 11.1 rebounds a game to lead the WOHS to a 20-10 record.

In two seasons, Karriem has played in more than 60 games, racked up more than 580 rebounds, scored more than 500 points and recorded more than 150 blocks. Her performance in last year’s state tournament, where she achieved consecutive triple-doubles, highlighted her ability to take over games and lead her team.

Beyond her high school success, Karriem is a key player for HUrban LEGENDS of JERSEY, New Jersey’s top nationally-ranked AAU/grassroots program. Competing at this elite level has sharpened her skills and prepared her for the challenges of college basketball.

“Anaya Karriem represents everything we strive for in our athletics program,” WOHS athletic director Stephan Zichella said. “Her dedication to both her studies and her sport is inspiring, and she’s set a high standard for those who follow.”

Karriem’s commitment to North Carolina A&T State University is a significant milestone, not only for her, but for the entire West Orange High School community. As she gears up for her senior year, excitement is building to see what more she can accomplish on the court. Her final high school season promises to be thrilling as she continues to develop her game and lead her team. With one more year to showcase her talent before heading off to college, everyone is eager to witness the next chapter in her remarkable journey.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association